In 2023, Kuwaiti investors experienced a growth in their market trading activities, with their investments reaching 162.513 million dinars. This upward trend continued into December, with an additional increase of 13.72 million dinars during the month. Analyzing the trading volume statistics on the Boursa Kuwait for 2023 based on nationality and trader category, individual Kuwaiti investors saw a rise in their investments by 57.298 million dinars. Simultaneously, Kuwaiti institutions and companies contributed to this surge with an increase of 134.5 million dinars.



However, Kuwaiti investment funds faced a decline of 7.84 million dinars, and portfolio investments decreased by 21.479 million dinars. Contrastingly, Gulf investments witnessed a decrease of 237.335 million dinars in 2023, with a further decline of 48.1 million dinars in December. Gulf individuals increased their investments by 14.557 million dinars, while Gulf institutions and companies experienced a reduction of 247.58 million dinars. Gulf investment funds faced a decline of 4.374 million dinars, but client portfolio investments increased by 65.7 thousand dinars.



Foreign investments, on the other hand, marked an increase of approximately 74.822 million dinars throughout 2023, with an additional surge of 34.391 million dinars in December. Although foreign individuals decreased their investments by 121.3 thousand dinars in 2023, foreign institutions and companies witnessed a notable increase of 79.697 million dinars. Foreign investment funds saw a slight decrease of 4.75 million dinars. Active trading accounts on the Boursa Kuwait exhibited a growth rate of 7.3 percent in 2023, rising from 17,702 thousand accounts in December 2022 to 18,994 thousand accounts by the end of December 2023.



However, there was a marginal monthly decrease of 0.5 percent from November’s figure of 19,103 thousand accounts. In terms of account activity, the total number of active Kuwaiti accounts (individuals and institutions) increased by 1,342 thousand accounts or 8.4 percent in 2023, reaching 17,283 thousand accounts. Kuwaiti individuals contributed significantly to this growth, with a clear increase from 15,621 thousand accounts to 16,972 thousand accounts, representing an 8.6 percent rise. In contrast, Kuwaiti institutional accounts decreased by 2.8 percent, dropping from 320 accounts in December 2022 to 311 accounts in December 2023. Dormant Kuwaiti accounts experienced a modest increase from 378.35 thousand accounts to 382.82 thousand accounts, reflecting a growth of 1.18 percent and approximately 4.47 thousand accounts.



This increase was observed in both dormant accounts of Kuwaiti individuals (1.2 percent, about 4.4 thousand accounts) and dormant accounts of Kuwaiti institutions (0.6 percent, about 39 accounts). Looking at Gulf accounts, the total active accounts of Gulf citizens (individuals and institutions) decreased by 7.5 percent, from 280 accounts in 2022 to 259 accounts in December 2023. The decline was observed in both active accounts of Gulf individuals (7.3 percent, 14 accounts) and active accounts of Gulf institutions (7.9 percent, 7 accounts).



Meanwhile, dormant Gulf accounts increased by 2.2 percent (94 accounts), with growth seen in both dormant accounts of Gulf individuals (2.1 percent, 80 accounts) and dormant accounts of Gulf institutions (3.2 percent, 14 accounts). For foreign accounts, the total active accounts of foreigners (individuals and institutions) decreased by 2 percent, from 1.48 thousand accounts in 2022 to 1.452 thousand accounts in December 2023. This decline was observed in both active accounts of foreign individuals (0.5 percent, 4 accounts) and active accounts of foreign institutions (4 percent, 25 accounts). Dormant foreign accounts increased by 2.7 percent (454 accounts), with growth seen in both dormant accounts of foreign individuals (2.4 percent, 355 accounts) and dormant accounts of foreign institutions (5.3 percent, 99 accounts).

