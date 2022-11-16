Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad confirmed that online visa application is no longer limited to Umrah, as it is now possible to apply for tourist visa through the website and it is issued within 10 minutes maximum, without the need to visit the embassy, reports Al-Seyassah daily.

He said tourists can go to the Kingdom and move anywhere without restrictions or conditions, and perform Umrah rituals with ease.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).