Thunderstorms associated with active downward winds were forecast over parts of the Sultanate of Oman on Tuesday.

"There are chances of the formation of convective clouds and thunderstorms accompanied by active downward winds over parts of the wilayats located on the Al Hajar Mountains and the neighbouring wilayats during the afternoon," Oman Meteorology said in a statement.

