Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman and the United States of America (USA) signed the Environmental Action Programme to activate the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Environmental Fields (2024-2027).

During the signing, Oman was represented by the Environment Authority, while the USA was represented by its Department of State.

The action programme includes a plan to bolster environmental laws and regulations, advance environmental expertise and practices related to the protection of the environment, controlling pollution, conserving natural resources and wildlife and sustainable ecosystem management.

The programme seeks to boost efforts and action in areas related to adaptation and mitigation of the effects of climate change, as well as encouraging and adopting integrated environmental management practices and using innovative technology.

