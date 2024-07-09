Muscat: The Environment Authority (EA) activates a new platform called Naqi on Tuesday to monitor air quality across the governorates of the Sultanate of Oman.

According to the EA, Naqi provides updated and accurate information about air quality in various regions of Oman. The platform aims to increase environmental awareness and help individuals make informed decisions to preserve their health and the health of their families.

The platform was launched in February during the 'Oman Conference on Environmental Sustainability' at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center by His Highness Sayyid Asaad.

