Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the environment field in a bid to achieve sustainable development.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Abdullah Ali Al Amri, Chairman of the Environment Authority and Dr. Osama Ibrahim Faqeeha, Deputy Minister for Environment at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture of the KSA.

Moreover, the signing of the MoU aims to enhance bilateral cooperation in the environment field and boost the exchange of environmental expertise.

