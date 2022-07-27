Muscat: The Wilayat of Khasab has received the highest amount of rainfall in the Sultanate of Oman during the period between July 25 and July 27, 2022, at 128mm

According to a chart shared by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, the Wilayat of Khasab in Musandam Governorate has recorded 128 mm of rainfall in the last three days, 76 mm in the Wilayat of Liwa in North Al Batinah Governorate, 65 mm in the Wilayat of Barka which located in South Al Batinah Governorate and 59 mm in the Wilayat of Al Jabal Al Akhdar in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

The wilayats of Dibba and Shinas have received 52 mm of rainfall for each, 47 mm in the Wilayat of Nakhl and 42 mm in the Wilayat of Sohar. While the Wilayat of Rustaq has recorded 41 mm and 40 mm in the Wilayat of Madha.