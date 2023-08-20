Muscat – Internationally acclaimed standup comedian and actor Vir Das is set to enthrall audiences in Oman as part of his extensive ‘Mind Fool Tour’.

Launching on September 13 at Tokyo’s Club eX located in Shinagawa Prince Hotel, the seven-month tour will go to numerous historic venues in several countries.

The show in Oman is scheduled for September 28 at Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

Additionally, Das has earmarked two more performances for Middle East comedy enthusiasts. On September 29, Dubai’s iconic Dubai Opera will host the comedian, followed by a September 30 show at The Quarry in Zallaq, Bahrain.

Characterised by sharp observational comedy, nuanced cultural commentary and unapologetic satire, Das’s comedic approach resonates universally.

He possesses the ability to transform everyday scenarios into comedic material, striking a chord with diverse audiences. Whether he’s spotlighting his own experiences or exploring the nuances of human behaviour, Das’s humour stands out for its authenticity and candor.

Apart from captivating live audiences, Das has made notable contributions to screen entertainment. He has showcased his versatility by featuring in, producing and creating various series such as Netflix’s Hasmukh and Amazon’s Jestination Unknown.

His latest tour follows a highly successful fourth Netflix comedy special, which was not only met with critical acclaim but also consolidated his position as a major force in India’s live entertainment scene last year. This success transcended borders, marking him as a top comedy seller on the global stage.

Tickets are available at www.livenation.me

