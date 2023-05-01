Muscat: Popular K-Pop Group (BIG) will Perform in the Sultanate of Oman on June 9 at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

BIG (also known as Boys In Groove), is a four-member South Korean boy band formed by GH Entertainment in Seoul, debuting in 2014, with its first digital single Hello.

The BIG's official Instagram has 226,000 followers.

The current members are J-Hoon leader, vocalist, Gunmin vocalist, dancer, Heedo rapper, and Jinseok, a vocalist.

BIG's debut single Hello and the accompanying garnered attention because of its lyrics in regard to South Korea which highlight the culture and promote the country.

The group performed their debut stage on SBS MTV's The Show on the day of their debut.

In 2017, the group was appointed ambassadors for the Korea Youth Association, the Seoul Regional Office, and the Hope Apple Tree Youth Project.



2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

