Muscat: The Wilayat of Salalah in the Dhofar governorate recorded a temperature 1.3 above the monthly average at 30.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Masirah at 31.3 (+0.9) and Thumrait at 31.3 (+0.4).

At the same time, Dhalkut in the governorate reported 72.2 mm of rainfall, followed by Salalah Port (52.2 mm) and Wadi Bani Khalid (52.2 mm).

Barka had one of the highest temperatures recorded in May at 47.9 degrees Celsius, while Jabel Shams had one of the lowest temperatures at 18.9 Celsius during the same period.

Meanwhile, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) reported that May 2024 was the warmest May on record, marking the 12th consecutive month in which the global average temperature reached a record value for the corresponding month.

The C3S data were cited by the UN Secretary General in a call for urgent action, as two new reports detailing aspects of climate change are published.

The global average temperature for May 2024 was 0.65°C above the 1991–2020 average and1.52°C above the 1850–1900 pre-industrial average, marking the 11th consecutive month (since July 2023) for which the global average temperature reached or exceeded 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Reflecting the succession of record-breaking monthly temperatures, the global average temperature for the last 12 months (June 2023 – May 2024) is the highest on record, at 0.75°C above the 1991–2020 average and 1.63 °C above the 1850–1900 pre-industrial average, according to the C3S data.

