Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Mohammed Al Kaabi received Dr Cosmas Zavazava, Director of the Telecommunication Development Bureau (BDT) at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), on the sidelines of the Regional Development Forum (RDF-ARB) 2023 for Arab Region hosted by Bahrain.

The minister affirmed the continuation to enhance co-operation with the ITU, expressing his hopes that the RDF-ARB will contribute to developing the communications sector and pushing it towards more advancement.

Dr Zavazava expressed his appreciation to Bahrain for supporting the ITU’s efforts, noting that hosting the forum represents an important opportunity to exchange expertise and discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the telecommunications sector in the region.

The forum, which concludes today, brings together 70 representatives from government, institutions and the telecommunications sector.