Muscat: Temperatures are expected to touch 47 degrees Celsius during the coming days in the Sultanate of Oman.

Oman Meteorology said in a statement that temperatures are expected to rise from Tuesday, until Friday, September 13, 2024, ranging between the early forties (40-44) degrees Celsius on the coasts of the Sea of ​​Oman and the mid-forties (44-47) degrees Celsius in the desert areas and west of the Al Hajar Mountains.

Al Sunaynah station in Al Buraimi Governorate has recorded the highest temperature during the last 24 hours in the Sultanate of Oman which was 46.1 degree Celsius followed by Ibri station in Al Dhahirah Governorate with 45.7 degree Celsius and then Bidiyyah station in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate with 45.4 degrees Celsius.

While Al Qabil station in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate and Al Buraimi station in Al Buraimi Governorate have recorded 45.1 degree Celsius for each and 45 degree Celsius in Nizwa station in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

