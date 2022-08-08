The capital city of Sharjah, is developing the next level of intelligent traffic management capabilities together with Kapsch TrafficCom, a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility.

The new, centralised control system will help with providing improved traffic flow and shorter travel times to drivers across the majority of the city and increase the safety of citizens.

Additionally, a state-of-the-art traffic control centre will enable the city with the ability to manage traffic in a comprehensive and coordinated way directly across 48 key junctions all over the city.

Healthy city

The system will also further strengthen the city’s position as a ‘healthy city’, as improved traffic flow also means fewer emissions and higher quality of living for city residents, while also cutting down fuel costs for commuters.

“We at Kapsch TrafficCom are delighted to support Sharjah City in a project of this magnitude and are thankful for the excellent cooperation with the team in the traffic engineering department of SRTA. The technology will optimise the city's traffic for the benefit of residents’ quality of life, resulting in less time in the car throughout their journey,” says Fakhar Munir, Country Manager UAE at Kapsch TrafficCom.

Over a period of 12 months, which started in May 2022, Kapsch TrafficCom will supply and install 48 controllers, cameras and its EcoTrafiX software, integrate the system and design a traffic control centre for city authorities. Beyond the initial 12 months, the company is also tasked with maintaining the system for three additional years.

The EcoTrafiX Expert software that is installed at the central control centre receives the traffic data collected by the video cameras and traffic controllers, and through calculations identifies the optimal cycle and split for each intersection based on traffic volume, stop duration, and more.

