The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) has signed a MoU with its UAE counterpart to accelerate the transformation of the KSA and the UAE sporting development.

Bringing the two entities together to transform both countries into leading sports destinations, the MoU marks the launch of a series of long-term collaborations geared towards realizing the region's potential as a world-class sports hub.

The MoU will help to strengthen cooperation between SFA and the UAE Sports For All Federation, with the two entities joining forces to implement a wide range of programs and initiatives.

These new offerings will be uniquely designed to enhance community sports and sports culture in both countries, empowering people to lead healthier lives.

The MoU was signed in Riyadh by Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, President of SFA, and Salem Yousef Al Qaseer, President of the UAE Sports for All Federation in the presence of Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Kadi, President of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, and Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs in UAE.

It was also attended by UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Vice President of Arab Youth Center Saeed Ali Al Ajil, and member of the board of directors Fatima Waleed Al Zaabi alongside other UAE dignitaries.

Prince Khaled said: "The signing of this agreement builds on the enduring strength of ties between our two close nations; we are pleased to work closely with our Emirati sisters and brothers through the UAE's Sports for All Federation. Both entities stand to benefit immensely from increased cooperation, knowledge exchange, and mutually- executed programs, as well as exploring additional opportunities in sport, wellness and health."

Al Qaseer said: "SFA has achieved so much in such a short period of time. It has launched a diversity of leading events, experiences, and engagements that have transformed the KSA sporting landscape."

"By leveraging the Federation's unique insights and expertise, we can add to our efforts in the UAE to continue enhancing Emirati sports culture," he stated.

The partnership will encompass consultations, the provision of services to support the implementation of projects, and the establishment of scientific forums. Joint workshops focused on community sports will also be hosted, he added.

The MoU comes following SFA's international engagements, such as the 27th Tafisa World Congress in Slovenia, where SFA presented the federation's ongoing drive to push for a diverse, exciting, and vibrant sports community.

The SFA has also been engaging in international knowledge-sharing initiatives such as the Expo 2020 Women in Sports Forum to enhance the Federation's initiatives that support sports and physical activity.

SFA recently opened its modern, multipurpose sports venue — SFA Dome — in Dammam, underlining the Federation's commitment to increasing participation in physical activities in the kingdom to 40% by providing access to world-class resources, expertise, and facilities.-TradeArabia News Service

