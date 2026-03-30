Kuwait - The Embassy of the Lebanese Republic in Kuwait confirmed the arrival of Lebanese nationals at the Kuwaiti-Saudi land border, specifically those who registered on the designated emergency land departure platform before March 24.

In an official communiqué, the embassy noted that this development follows the completion of the necessary approvals and clearances from the relevant authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

It stated that individuals whose names are on the approved transit list may proceed to the border to finalize the administrative and security procedures.

It then clarified that all travel arrangements and associated costs remain the sole responsibility of each traveler. It also stressed that the emergency transit visa is valid for only four days from the date of entry into the Kingdom.

Anyone who stays beyond this duration will be subject to fines as per the regulations. It urged those who want to verify their inclusion on the approved transit list number 10 to contact the specified inquiry hotline to ease their border crossing and ensure a smooth transition without procedural obstacles.

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