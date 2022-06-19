Personnel of the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) have been trained to speak and communicate in more than 13 major languages of the world.



The languages include English, Spanish, Indonesian, Japanese, Persian, Urdu, Turkish and others.



Accordingly, the personnel have been deployed at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Prince Muhammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, in order to facilitate communication and easy dealing with pilgrims in their languages, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) has reported.



The Jawazat has exerted these efforts within the sphere of developing work and improving communication with pilgrims, in addition to providing all necessary means to help to end procedures for the entry of pilgrims to perform their rituals with ease and comfort.



