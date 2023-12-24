JEDDAH — Turkiye officially announced that citizens of six countries, including Saudi Arabia, are exempted from visas for their entry for tourism purposes.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a decision on Friday granting citizens of Saudi Arabia, the United States of America, Canada, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, and Oman who are holders of ordinary passports a visa exemption, the Turkish Official Gazette announced on Saturday.

The new visa-free regime allows citizens of these countries to visit Turkiye for tourism purposes without the need to obtain a visa before traveling for a period of up to 90 days in every 180 days

