Saudi Arabia has opened up its visiting investor electronic business visa programme to include the rest of the world’s countries.

The kingdom’s Ministry of Investment (MISA) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) launched the second phase of its visiting investor e-visa which allows prospective investors from all over the world to apply to enter the country through the MISA platform, Invest Saudi.

“The process will take place without any need to consult with the Kingdom’s representative offices abroad to obtain biometrics,” Ministry of Investment for Integrated Investor Services Undersecretary Mohammed Abahussain said.

The visa can be used for one year and allows multiple entries, he said.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

