RIYADH — The General Directorate of Passports has issued 23,435 decisions through its administrative committees in various passport departments across the Kingdom to take punitive measures against citizens and expatriates for violating residency, labor, and border security regulations during the month of Rabi Al-Awwal 1446 that ended on Oct. 3. The decisions involve penalties such as imprisonment, fines, and deportation.



The directorate called on all citizens and residents, including business owners and individuals, to refrain from transporting, employing, sheltering, or harboring those violating residency, labor, and border security regulations. It also urged the public not to provide them with any form of assistance, such as helping them find work, housing, or transportation.



The directorate called for cooperation through reporting violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations by calling 911 in the regions of Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, or 999 in other regions of the Kingdom

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).