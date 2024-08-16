RIYADH — Officials from the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) have arrested Saad Ibrahim Al-Yousef, a colonel retired from the Presidency of State Security, after he was caught red-handed while receiving check worth SR30 million as part of a promised SR100 million bribe.



The bribe was intended to secure the closure and resolution of a pending financial and administrative corruption case involving a businessman, using information Al-Yousef had access to during his previous tenure in office.



Al-Yousef was assisted by a Yemeni resident, Amnah Mohammed Ali Abdullah, who falsely claimed to hold a government position and to be a member of a ruling family in one of the Gulf States. Abdullah also forged a letter, purportedly including a royal order, to deceive the businessman and bolster their false claims.



In addition to this, the two, along with a Syrian resident, Mohammed Saleem Atfah, and a Sudanese resident, Adel Najm Aldeen, collected SR80 million from citizens under the pretense of investing the funds in state projects. They used the money to purchase real estate both inside and outside the Kingdom and to buy valuable items, which they then smuggled out of the country.



All individuals involved have been arrested, and legal proceedings are currently underway. Nazaha has reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing anyone who exploits public office for personal gain or to harm the public interest, emphasizing that the authority will continue to enforce the law with zero tolerance for corruption

