RIYADH — Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman received Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte at the Royal Court of Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday.



During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the friendly relations between the two countries. They also discussed the ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields. A number of issues of common interest were also figured in the talks.



Earlier, at the outset of the reception, Crown Prince welcomed the Dutch prime minister to the Kingdom, and wished him and his entourage a pleasant stay. On his part, Mark Rutte expressed his happiness over visiting Saudi Arabia and his appreciation of the generous hospitality and warm reception he and the accompanying delegation was accorded.



The reception was attended by Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, Minister of the National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar, Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Member of the Council of Ministers and Envoy for Climate Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir, Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid Al-Falih, and Saudi Ambassador to the Netherlands Ziad Al-Attiyah.



On the Dutch side, the reception was attended by Saudi Ambassador to the Netherlands Ms. Janet Alberda, National Security Advisor Adrian AJsselstein, Director of the Middle East and North Africa Region Mark Gerritsen and a number of other officials.

