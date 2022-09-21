JEDDAH — Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, deputy prime minister and minister of defense, affirmed the Kingdom's keenness and support for all international efforts aimed to resolve the Ukrainian crisis politically.



Crown Prince made his remarks during his meeting with the Special Envoy of the Ukrainian President Bektum Rostam in Jeddah, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.



Prince Mohammed reaffirmed the country’s continued efforts to contribute to alleviating the humanitarian effects resulting from the crises.



The Ukrainian envoy conveyed the greetings of President Zelensky to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and the Crown Prince.



He also expressed his country's appreciation for the humanitarian efforts made by the Kingdom through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief).



The reception was attended by Prince Khalid Bin Salman, deputy minister of defense, and Minister of State, Cabinet Member and National Security Adviser Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban.

