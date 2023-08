Washington: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in the United States of America called on Saudi nationals in Hawaii to quickly leave the islands and adhere to safety regulations issued by local authorities.



The embassy explained in a statement that the warning came in light of the wildfires engulfing the islands, urging Saudi citizens to call the following numbers in case of emergency:

‏202-746-3555

‏202-746-0666

‏202-746-9777

‏202-746-2888