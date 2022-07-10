Saudi Arabia's embassy in Sri Lanka has called on nationals who are currently in Sri Lanka to keep away from protest areas.



In a press statement on Saturday, the embassy also advised nationals who are planning to travel to Sri Lanka to postpone their trips.



The embassy has called on the Saudi citizens who are wishing to travel to Sri Lanka to postpone their travel due to the current protests and demonstrations in the country.

It has warned Saudi citizens who are currently in Sri Lanka to take all the precautions and to stay away from the unrest areas.

The embassy also told Saudis in Sri Lanka to abide by the instructions of the local authorities in the country.

On the past few days, Sri Lanka has witnessed a large-scale protests against the economic conditions in the country, which resulted on Saturday in the flee of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa from his official residence in the capital, Colombo.

Rajapaksa has fled from the President's House as enraged protesters demanding to resolve the acute economic crisis in the country stormed his house.

Mahinda Yapa Abe ywardena, the speaker of the Parliament of Sri Lanka announced that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled Saturday from his official residence in the capital Colombo, has agreed to step down next week.

