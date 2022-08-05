Saudi Arabia has raised crude oil prices for September to the Asian markets, Reuters reported on August 4th.

The official selling price (OSP) of the Arab light crude for July to Asia rose by $0.50 per barrel (pb) to $9.80 pb, as compared to August.

The price increase came below market forecasts of $0.70 to $1 a barrel.

The OSP for Arab Extra Light increased by $0.30 to $10.95 pb, while the Arab Medium rose $0.60 to $7.75 a barrel.

The OSP hikes came after the OPEC+ agreed to raise oil production goal by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) starting September.

