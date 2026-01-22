Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports hit their highest level in more than ‍two-and-a-half years ‍in November, data from the Joint Organizations Data ​Initiative showed on Wednesday.

Crude exports from the world's largest oil exporter increased ⁠to 7.378 million barrels per day, higher than October's 7.100 million ⁠bpd, and ‌the highest level since March 2023.

Saudi Arabia's crude output stood at about 10.050 million bpd in ⁠November, its highest since April 2023. Output in October stood at 10.002 million bpd.

Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members submit monthly export figures to JODI, which publishes ⁠them on its platform.

Refinery ​crude throughput in the kingdom fell to 2.560 million bpd in November, a ‍5.6% fall from October's 2.712 million bpd, JODI data showed, while ​direct crude burning decreased by 76,000 bpd to 317,000 bpd.

Earlier this month, OPEC said world oil demand would rise at a similar pace in 2027 as this year and published data indicating a near-balance between supply and demand in 2026, contrasting with other forecasts of a major glut.

OPEC+ pumped 42.83 million bpd in December 2025, down 238,000 bpd from November, ⁠driven by reductions in Kazakhstan, Russia and ‌Venezuela, despite the output hike agreement in place for December, OPEC said in its monthly report.

The report ‌forecast demand ⁠for OPEC+ crude will average 43 million bpd in 2026. (Reporting by ⁠Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Nia Williams)