Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports hit their highest level in more than two-and-a-half years in November, data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative showed on Wednesday.
Crude exports from the world's largest oil exporter increased to 7.378 million barrels per day, higher than October's 7.100 million bpd, and the highest level since March 2023.
Saudi Arabia's crude output stood at about 10.050 million bpd in November, its highest since April 2023. Output in October stood at 10.002 million bpd.
Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members submit monthly export figures to JODI, which publishes them on its platform.
Refinery crude throughput in the kingdom fell to 2.560 million bpd in November, a 5.6% fall from October's 2.712 million bpd, JODI data showed, while direct crude burning decreased by 76,000 bpd to 317,000 bpd.
Earlier this month, OPEC said world oil demand would rise at a similar pace in 2027 as this year and published data indicating a near-balance between supply and demand in 2026, contrasting with other forecasts of a major glut.
OPEC+ pumped 42.83 million bpd in December 2025, down 238,000 bpd from November, driven by reductions in Kazakhstan, Russia and Venezuela, despite the output hike agreement in place for December, OPEC said in its monthly report.
The report forecast demand for OPEC+ crude will average 43 million bpd in 2026.