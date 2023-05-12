Amsterdam: Within the framework of the visit paid by Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, the Minister of Energy, to the Kingdom of the Netherlands to attend the World Hydrogen 2023 Summit & Exhibition, which was held in Rotterdam from May 10 to 11, 2023, the Saudi Minister of Energy and the Dutch Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, Micky Adriaansens, cosigned a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Kingdoms of Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands in the field of energy.



The MoU aims to establish a framework for cooperation between the two countries and strengthen it in several energy sectors, including renewable energy, energy efficiency, electricity, and other sectors and issues related to energy security and transitions, such as clean hydrogen. It also facilitates the formation and activation of international supply chains linking the two countries and cooperation on technologies and solutions related to climate change mitigation, such as the circular carbon economy and its technologies.



Within the framework of many issues related to the global hydrogen industry and supplies, which were discussed in the summit sessions, the prince participated in a session entitled, "The Global Aspirations of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Field of clean hydrogen." He reviewed the global directions and aspirations of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in this field and distinguished projects related to them that are being accomplished in Saudi Arabia.