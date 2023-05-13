GUATEMALA CITY — Saudi Arabia, through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), has provided more than $1.3 billion in aid to the Caribbean countries, the Saudi foreign minister has said.



Prince Faisal bin Farhan made the remarks during the 28th Ordinary Meeting of the ACS Ministerial Council in Guatemala on Thursday.



He said the Saudi Fund for Development acts as an integral part of the Kingdom's expanding global partnerships and is currently working on projects worth $240 million within the Caribbean.



“Saudi Arabia has been keen to extend the ties of friendship and cooperation to the Caribbean nations,” Prince Faisal said.



He added: “Reflecting our expanding relationship with the region, the Association of Caribbean States plays an important role in enhancing regional cooperation and advancing collective action on issues we share concerns such as trade, climate change, sustainable development and others.”



Prince Faisal also said: “Our countries share the belief of securing peace, security and stability in order to refocus our efforts toward national development and mutual prosperity.”



He reaffirmed the Kingdom's commitment to work with its international partners toward achieving sustainable development goals by 2030.



He called on the need to step up efforts to enhance global food and energy security amid the current crisis and supply chain issues.

