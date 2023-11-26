SANTO DOMINGO — The first round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Dominican Republic was held in Santo Domingo.



The meeting was chaired by the Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Waleed Al-Kheraiji and the Dominican Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador José Julio Gómez.



Both sides discussed, during the round, developing bilateral relations between the two countries, ways to enhance them in all fields, in addition to touching on several regional and international issues, and the efforts made in this regard.



The round of consultations was attended by Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Cuba Faisal Al-Harbi, who also holds the position of non-resident ambassador to the Dominican Republic.

