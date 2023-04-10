Saudi Arabia, Algeria discuss bilateral relations

PHOTO
The political consultation committee between Saudi Arabia and Algeria held its first meeting at the level of senior officials of the two countries' foreign ministries in Riyadh.© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations in various fields, in addition to exchanging views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern.
