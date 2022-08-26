Royal orders of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik decreed the settlement of outstanding claims against owners of some small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and other individuals who were handed down prison sentences in accordance with standard procedures.

In implementation of the Royal orders, the Supreme Judiciary Council, acting in coordination with the Ministry of Finance, has repaid the loans of 1,169 SME owners and individuals—to the tune of RO 2,445,563—and cancelled the related prison sentences and seizure of properties.

By: Oman News Agency