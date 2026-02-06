MUSCAT: The fifth edition of the Takatuf Gulf Exhibition was inaugurated on Thursday at Fraser Suites, Bausher, under the auspices of HH Sayyidah Dr Raya bint Qais al Said, providing a variety of choices to prepare for Eid.

The exhibition is organised by HH Sayyidah Hujaija bint Jaifer al Said, Founder of Takatuf Gulf Exhibition, in strategic partnership with the Authority of Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Riyada) and the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and with the support of the Oman Energy Association (OPAL) and Oman Liquefied Natural Gas (Oman LNG). These partnerships underscore the importance of integrating the public and private sectors in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises.

This edition features the participation of more than 140 designers, creatives and entrepreneurs from the Sultanate of Oman, the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain, across a wide range of sectors that showcase the richness of Gulf creativity and meet market demands.

Sayyidah Hujaija affirmed that the Takatuf Gulf Exhibition continues its mission to empower small and medium enterprises by providing a platform that combines sales opportunities, product showcasing and capacity building, thereby contributing to the sustainability of these projects, adding that the key new feature of this edition is the launch of the 'Takatuf Entrepreneurs Programme'.

This edition features the participation of more than 140 designers, creatives and entrepreneurs.

The programme aims to raise entrepreneurs’ awareness of the services provided by government entities supporting the SME sector in the Sultanate of Oman, in coordination with the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, the Authority of Small and Medium Enterprises Development, the Development Bank, and the Social Protection Fund.

The programme also includes specialised sessions on effective marketing strategies, administrative and financial management of projects, as well as presentations of successful case studies that emerged from previous editions of the Takatuf Gulf Exhibition, serving as realistic and inspiring models of entrepreneurial success.

The three-day exhibition will conclude on February 7, and will be open to visitors daily from 10:00 am to 11:00 pm.

The organisation of the fifth edition of the Takatuf Gulf Exhibition builds on the successes of previous editions, further strengthening its position as a trusted economic platform that supports entrepreneurs, promotes Gulf cooperation and contributes to national economic development.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

