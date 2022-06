There are chances of isolated rainfall over parts of the Sultanate of Oman on Monday, said Oman Meteorology.

Oman Meteorology said in a statement, "Continued presence of low clouds with local cloud activity over parts of the coasts of Oman Sea (North of Al Batinah and East of Musandam) and the Al Hajar Mountains, and chances of scattered rain later."

