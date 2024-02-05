Qatar Charity (QC), with the support of philanthropists in Qatar, implemented nearly 1,400 development, humanitarian, and social welfare projects in Bangladesh in 2023, to benefit 342,603 people.

These projects were implemented in many parts of the country giving priority to vulnerable communities to meet their essential needs. Humanitarian support was also provided throughout the year to the Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char Island.

In the field of Water and Sanitation, Qatar Charity implemented 1,282 projects that included installing deep tube wells, solar-driven water pumps, and technology-based (R.O) water purifiers in many regions, especially in the coastal districts. A total number of 65,000 people have benefited from the projects.

As many as 28 projects were implemented in the field of education to benefit 6,800 individuals, while 15 projects were executed in the field of economic empowerment for 165 beneficiaries.

As for the seasonal projects, Qatar Charity implemented two projects, the first during the holy month of Ramadan and the second during Eid Al-Adha. These projects benefited 103,970 individuals. The beneficiaries included needy families, orphans, widows, and refugees.

As a humanitarian response, Qatar Charity implemented 6 projects to provide food and non-food relief aid for the Rohingya refugees in the camps of Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char, benefitting more than 150,000 refugees.

Qatar Charity has constructed 58 mosques in various areas of Bangladesh, providing a comfortable environment for 12,000 individuals to perform their prayers.

As part of the social care efforts and within the orphan care initiative “Rofaqa”, Qatar Charity’s Bangladesh office sponsors 4,668 orphans.

The assistance and projects of Qatar Charity have received widespread praise from local bodies in Bangladesh. Md. Tarikul Islam, camp-in-charge in Bhasan Char, expressed heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the generous people of Qatar and Qatar Charity for their continuous support to refugees. He noted that Qatar Charity has become a trusted entity for the refugees.

Mosaddekur Rahman, a social welfare official of Rangpur district, said, “Qatar Charity immensely contributes to improving the lives and livelihood of the vulnerable people. He expressed his gratitude for Qatar Charity’s developmental projects and expressed hope that its charitable efforts would continue in the future.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

