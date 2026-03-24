Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Public Works Authority (Ashghal) said on Monday its teams are working 24/7 to monitor drainage networks and ensure highways and tunnels remain free of rainwater amid the country's current weather conditions.

Engineer Mohannad Hassan Haji, from the Drainage Network Operations and Maintenance Department, told reporters that rapid response teams are deployed across the country, monitoring field conditions and intervening immediately to address any rainfall-caused water pooling.

Haji added that operational control measures are ongoing to ensure smooth water drainage and minimize any impact on roads and infrastructure.

The authority urged the public to follow updates via its social media accounts, adhere to safety instructions, reduce driving speed, and pay attention to road signage.

It also advised them to report emergencies or concerns through the authority's hotline at 188.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

