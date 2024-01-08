Minister of Labour HE Dr Ali bin Samikh Al Marri met with Ambassador of Oman to Qatar HE Ammar bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Busaidi in Doha on Sunday.

During the meeting, they discussed various aspects of collaboration between both countries and explored the ways to improve and advance them within the labour sector’s domains.

The labour minister also met with Dr Amer bin Muhammad Al Hajri, director-general of the Executive Office of the Council of Ministers of Labour and the Council of Ministers of Social Affairs of the Gulf Cooperation Council states, on the occasion of the end of his term of office.

During the meeting, the minister expressed gratitude to Al Hajri for his significant contributions toward fostering collaboration among Gulf Cooperation Council nations and conveyed his best wishes for success and guidance in his future endeavours.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

