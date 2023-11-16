Social media
Qatar's Amir, S Africa president agree to enhance ties

At the outset of the session, His Highness the Amir welcomed President Ramaphosa and his accompanying delegation

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
November 16, 2023
His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa held Wednesday an official talks session at the Amiri Diwan.
At the outset of the session, His Highness the Amir welcomed President Ramaphosa and his accompanying delegation, noting the visit comes in light of the shared keenness of His Highness the Amir and the South African president to consolidate co-operation between the two countries in various sectors.
His Highness the Amir also expressed his satisfaction with the current level of relations between the two countries, which paves the way for further co-operation and bilateral partnership in the future.
His Highness the Amir pointed out that the outstanding relations between Qatar and South Africa are an extension of years of mutual collaboration, constructive co-operation, and mutual respect. In this context, he pointed out that the two countries will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year.
For his part, President Ramaphosa expressed his profound appreciation to His Highness the Amir for the warm reception extended to him and his accompanying delegation, pointing to the progress witnessed in bilateral relations across various fields and looking forward to further enhancing these relations into broader horizons.
During the session, they discussed the relations between the two countries, particularly in the fields of economy, energy, investment, and education. Additionally, they discussed several issues of mutual interest, especially the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, regional and international diplomatic efforts calling for an immediate ceasefire and the protection of civilians in Gaza, and serious efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace for the Palestinian issue fundamentally and conclusively to ensure security and stability in the region.
His Highness the Amir and the president of South Africa witnessed the signing of several memoranda of understanding between the two governments, including a memorandum of understanding for co-operation in the field of education, a memorandum of understanding for bilateral co-operation in empowering women and persons with disabilities, and a memorandum of understanding for the establishment of a mechanism for bilateral consultations.
The session and signing ceremony were attended by HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Dr Khalid bin Mohamed al-Attiyah, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, HE Head of the State Security Abdullah bin Mohamed al- Khulaifi, HE Minister of Municipality Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie, HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs Eng. Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi, HE Minister of Education and Higher Education Buthaina bint Ali al- Jabr al-Nuaimi, HE Minister of Social Development and Family Maryam bint Ali al-Misnad, and HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi along with several senior officials.
On the South African side, Minister of International Relations and Co-operation Dr. Naledi Pandor, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza, Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, and several members of the official delegation accompanying president attended the session and signing ceremony.
Also, His Highness the Amir and the president of South Africa held a bilateral meeting where they discussed the overall co-operation between the two countries, in addition to addressing several issues of mutual interest.
His Highness the Amir hosted a luncheon banquet in honour of the South African president and the delegation accompanying him.
The president was accorded an official reception ceremony upon his arrival at the Amiri Diwan.
