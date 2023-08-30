Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatari companies warm up...
ECONOMY

Qatari companies warm up to sustainability; MSCI rates country’s sovereign ahead of regional peers: QNBFS

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

Moreover, QNB's high rating (#1 in Qatar/top-2 among GCC banks), augmented by its sizeable weight in the QSE, puts Qatar front and centre on the sustainability map

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
August 30, 2023
QATARECONOMY
PHOTO
Qatari companies have warmed up to sustainability as the globe simmers, QNB Financial Services said and noted MSCI has rated the country’s sovereign ahead of regional peers in ESG.
Moreover, QNB's high rating (#1 in Qatar/top-2 among GCC banks), augmented by its sizeable weight in the QSE, puts Qatar front and centre on the sustainability map, QNBFS noted.
Qatar envisions transforming into an advanced society by 2030 with a focus on four key pillars: human, social, economic and the environment.
QNBFS said, arguably three of these pillars have ESG connotations. For example, for ‘E’, an environmental sector strategy (ESS) was created to support Qatar National Vision 2030, premised on the need to sustain the environment for the present and future generations.
That culminated in the establishment of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change in 2021 as Qatar set a bold goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030, tying this commitment into the larger global climate goals and the Paris Agreement.
More than 90 countries have at least pledged a timeframe within which they hope to achieve net-zero or carbon neutral status – 2050 is the target year set by most countries, although some pledges are as late as 2070.
Over 60% of Middle Eastern respondents in the 2023 PwC survey on ESG affirmed their companies have incorporated ESG issues into their strategies – Qatari companies formed the third-largest group among these respondents.
In December 2016, the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) issued guidance on ESG reporting and launched a web platform (QSE Sustainability Platform), which allows listed companies to record their progress in adopting sustainability.
It is a detailed scorecard that queries data such as energy used per employee, average hours of training per employee and percentage of independent directors. The idea was to phase in mandatory ESG reporting gradually.
QSE’s ESG scores are based on percentage-of-completion of these disclosures, rather than actually scoring these disclosures. It is somewhat surprising that this voluntary self-reporting databank has low compliance levels.
“We do note that QNB Group has been noticeably persistently fully-compliant (100%). Comparatively, the overall average compliance ratio is 26% over the past four years. The median firm has 0% compliance ratio – only 19 companies have a >0% compliance ratio since 2019,” QNBFS said.
The regulatory framework is evolving to integrate ESG and notable developments include: the 2015 Companies Law and its 2021 Amendment, QFMA Corporate Governance Codes (2014 and 2016), QSE ESG Guidelines (2016), and various labour reforms as recently as 2022.
In late 2022, QFMA published a draft amendment to its Governance Code, to bring Qatar’s publicly-listed companies more in line with international best practices, QNBFS said.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets mixed on Fed pause bets, stronger oil

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets mixed on Fed pause bets, stronger oil
Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets mixed on Fed pause bets, stronger oil
SUSTAINABILITY

Ministry holds workshop on monitoring SDGs indicators: Oman

Ministry holds workshop on monitoring SDGs indicators: Oman
Ministry holds workshop on monitoring SDGs indicators: Oman
MARITIME

Oman: Salalah Port to introduce sea-air cargo connectivity soon

Oman: Salalah Port to introduce sea-air cargo connectivity soon
Oman: Salalah Port to introduce sea-air cargo connectivity soon
GOLD

UAE: Gold prices jump, hitting nearly 3-week high

UAE: Gold prices jump, hitting nearly 3-week high
UAE: Gold prices jump, hitting nearly 3-week high
ECONOMY

RAKEZ boosts customer experience through value-added services

RAKEZ boosts customer experience through value-added services
RAKEZ boosts customer experience through value-added services
TRADE

Qatar’s trade surplus jump 13% month-on-month in July: PSA

Qatar’s trade surplus jump 13% month-on-month in July: PSA
Qatar’s trade surplus jump 13% month-on-month in July: PSA
TRANSPORT

Transport conference to bolster mobility sector: Qatar

Transport conference to bolster mobility sector: Qatar
Transport conference to bolster mobility sector: Qatar
AVIATION

Qatar participates in ICAO Air Navigation World 2023 conference

Qatar participates in ICAO Air Navigation World 2023 conference
Qatar participates in ICAO Air Navigation World 2023 conference
MOST READ
1.

BRICS membership offers no easy fix to Egypt’s economic woes, experts say

2.

GCC CEOs expect retail, real estate firms to experience distress

3.

Abu Dhabi's ADQ-backed PureHealth acquires UK’s private healthcare group for $1.2bln

4.

Qatar Investment Authority buys New York hotel for $623mln

5.

UAE is one of the most affordable countries for charging an electric vehicle

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar, Singapore seek to broaden horizons

2

Ministry of Defense signs MoU with Ministry of Social Development and Family: Qatar

3

Qatar and Saudi explore ways to boost ties

4

Qatar’s GDP to expand by 2.6% with 3.3% growth in non-oil sector

5

Qatar to take part in Arab Youth talks to build awareness forum

LEADERSHIP TALKS

TAXATION

VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO

VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO
VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO

LATEST VIDEO

LIFE

VIDEO: How much money is spent on groceries in the UAE?

VIDEO: How much money is spent on groceries in the UAE?
VIDEO: How much money is spent on groceries in the UAE?

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

EQUITIES

Egypt's Orascom Construction Q2 net profit soars on one-off gains

Egypt's Orascom Construction Q2 net profit soars on one-off gains
Egypt's Orascom Construction Q2 net profit soars on one-off gains
POWER

Saudi ACWA Power’s Egypt solar project closes $123mln financing

AVIATION

Kenya Airways losses more than double in H1 2023 on weak currency, rising debt

ACQUISITION

Dubai’s ERC acquires Evergreen Plastic Products for $12mln

LATEST NEWS
1

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets mixed on Fed pause bets, stronger oil

2

Abu Dhabi secures bid to host 63rd ICCA Congress in October

3

Gabon army officers say they have seized power after election

4

UAE: Gold prices jump, hitting nearly 3-week high

5

RAKEZ boosts customer experience through value-added services

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds