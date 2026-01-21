Doha: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani met with Mauritanian Minister of Defence, Pensioners’ Affaires and Son of Martyrs H E Hanana Ould Sidi, on the sidelines of the second day of DIMDEX 2026.

The meeting discussed issues of mutual interest and ways to enhance and develop them.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs also signed a cooperation agreement with the Mauritanian Minister of Defence, Pensioners’ Affaires and Son of Martyrs aimed at strengthening areas of joint cooperation, serving mutual interests and enhancing defence partnerships between the State of Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs also held a number of bilateral meetings with several ranking international officials on the sidelines of the second day of DIMDEX 2026.

His Excellency met with HE Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Lebanon Michel Menassah, Minister of National Defence of Colombia H E Pedro Arnulfo Sanchez Suarez, Deputy Minister of Defence of the Kingdon of Thailand H E Lt. Gen Nattarak Thitathan, First Deputy Minister of Defence and Chief of General Staff of the Republic of Azerbaijan H E Lt Gen Valiyev Karim Tofig oglu, Chief of the General Staff and First Deputy Defence Minister of the Republic of Belarus H E Major General Pavel Muraveiko, and State Secretary in the Ministry of Defence of Montenegro H E Marko Markovic.

The meetings discussed a number of topics of common interest and ways to strengthen and develop them. The meetings were attended by a number of ranking officers and officials.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

