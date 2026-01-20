DOHA: Minister of State for Foreign Trade HE Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada HE Anita Anand signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a Joint Committee for Economic, Trade, and Technical Cooperation between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of Canada. The signing took place on the sidelines of the visit of Prime Minister of Canada HE Dr Mark Carney to Doha.

The Memorandum of Understanding aims to strengthen bilateral partnership and develop institutional cooperation mechanisms between the two countries. It seeks to expand areas of economic, trade, and technical cooperation, facilitate the exchange of expertise and information, and support opportunities for joint investment.

In addition, the Minister of State for Foreign Trade held a bilateral meeting with HE Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada’s economic development in Quebec regions. During the meeting, both sides reviewed trade and investment relations between the State of Qatar and Canada, as well as ways to support and further develop them.

