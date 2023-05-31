Are you ready to take your Qatar experience to new heights? If yes, then Qatar Tourism has plans ready for you.

Qatar Tourism has announced the launch of a 30-35 minutes tourist ride by helicopter over six tourist hotspots in Qatar.

In a video posted on its Twitter account, Qatar Tourism said, “Buckle up to embark on an aerial journey through Al Shamal Road, West Bay, Corniche, The-Pearl-Qatar, Katara Cultural Village and Lusail for a fun 30-35 minutes of helicopter ride.”

“From awe-inspiring cityscapes, turquoise waters and incredible aerial views – you must add a helicopter tour to your bucketlist experiences during your stopover In Qatar!” it added.

