Qatar takes part in meeting of GCC Ministers of Justice

The State of Qatar participated today in the 33rd meeting of Their Excellencies the Ministers of Justice of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) that was held in the Sultanate of Oman.The State of Qatar's delegation in the meeting was headed by HE Minister of Justice Masoud bin Mohammed Al Ameri.In his speech during the meeting, HE the Minister of Justice stressed the importance of continuing joint cooperation and coordination between the ministries of justice in the GCC countries to preserve the gains that have been achieved, complete the process of judiciary and judicial cooperation and enhance coordination between the judiciary and judicial bodies to confront the challenges.His Excellency noted that the outcomes of the meeting will significantly contribute to enhancing judiciary and judicial cooperation between member states through recommendations to be submitted for consideration and appropriate action.His Excellency expressed the Qatari Ministry of Justice's welcome for the initiative of the Sultanate of Oman to enhance judicial integration among the GCC countries. His Excellency also extended his thanks and appreciation to the brothers in the Omani judicial bodies for their tireless and continuous efforts to promote judicial and legal work among the GCC countries, hoping that these efforts would result in greater cooperation and coordination to achieve the desired integration among the GCC countries.