Qatar Scientific Club holds tech, programming workshops amid Hour of Code celebrations

The Ministry of Sports and Youth's Qatar Scientific Club (QSC) has launched a number of workshops and programmes within its science winter camp.Held during the mid-year school holiday, the camp runs through Thursday and brings together more than 320 students involved in activities centred on programming, technology, mechanics and engineering.The event coincided with the “Hour of Code” – a free introduction to computer science through fun activities and videos for learners of all skill levels, which was held under the theme *Creativity with AI.The QSC participated in this year's celebrations with six programmes, which saw more than 155 attendees.QSC Administrative and Financial Director Fatima al-Mohannadi said that the aim of the club’s participation is to show that anyone can learn the basics of programming.She added that the QSC’s “Promising Innovator” section presented at the camp two independent workshops on Scratch and Spike Prime programming.Participants also developed problem-solving and creative thinking skills, and fostered interest in science and technology.