Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar Scientific Club ho...
TECHNOLOGY

Qatar Scientific Club holds tech, programming workshops amid Hour of Code celebrations

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

The event coincided with the “Hour of Code” – a free introduction to computer science through fun activities and videos for learners of all skill levels, which was held under the theme *Creativity with AI

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
January 3, 2024
QATARTECHNOLOGY
PHOTO
The Ministry of Sports and Youth's Qatar Scientific Club (QSC) has launched a number of workshops and programmes within its science winter camp.
Held during the mid-year school holiday, the camp runs through Thursday and brings together more than 320 students involved in activities centred on programming, technology, mechanics and engineering.
The event coincided with the “Hour of Code” – a free introduction to computer science through fun activities and videos for learners of all skill levels, which was held under the theme *Creativity with AI.
The QSC participated in this year's celebrations with six programmes, which saw more than 155 attendees.
QSC Administrative and Financial Director Fatima al-Mohannadi said that the aim of the club’s participation is to show that anyone can learn the basics of programming.
She added that the QSC’s “Promising Innovator” section presented at the camp two independent workshops on Scratch and Spike Prime programming.
Participants also developed problem-solving and creative thinking skills, and fostered interest in science and technology.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

TRADE

Qatar trade surplus reaches $4.58bln

Qatar trade surplus reaches $4.58bln
Qatar trade surplus reaches $4.58bln
ECONOMY

Qatar’s GDP growth to rebound by 2% in 2024: Fitch

Qatar’s GDP growth to rebound by 2% in 2024: Fitch
Qatar’s GDP growth to rebound by 2% in 2024: Fitch
TRANSPORT

Qatar ports see 45% surge in cargoes in December

Qatar ports see 45% surge in cargoes in December
Qatar ports see 45% surge in cargoes in December
ECONOMY

Qatar takes the helm of GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre

Qatar takes the helm of GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre
Qatar takes the helm of GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre
HEALTHCARE

EAA, Gavi and QFFD pledge to advance education, healthcare in Qatar

EAA, Gavi and QFFD pledge to advance education, healthcare in Qatar
EAA, Gavi and QFFD pledge to advance education, healthcare in Qatar
ECONOMY

NHRC to organise international conference on food justice in Qatar

NHRC to organise international conference on food justice in Qatar
NHRC to organise international conference on food justice in Qatar
ENERGY

PPPA, MEW seek local, foreign bidding in two energy projects in Kuwait

PPPA, MEW seek local, foreign bidding in two energy projects in Kuwait
PPPA, MEW seek local, foreign bidding in two energy projects in Kuwait
ECONOMY

Kuwait economy shrinking, public finances in continuous deficit

Kuwait economy shrinking, public finances in continuous deficit
Kuwait economy shrinking, public finances in continuous deficit
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

UAE Minister of Investment resigns from board of ADNOC Distribution

2.

UAE's Mubadala, ADIA and ADQ's combined investments reached $36.5bln in 2023

3.

Saudi Aramco hikes diesel rates for domestic consumers by 53%

4.

Abu Dhabi’s TAQA part of consortium for $408mln Makkah water project

5.

BRICS to double membership on January 1 as UAE, others join

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar ranks among leaders in ICT Development Index

2

Qatar, Korea sign deal to develop radio spectrum management

3

Qatar’s tech sector boosts dynamic digital economy

4

Strategic government initiatives propel Qatar’s digital transformation, says CRA top official

5

Qatar’s digital revolution reshaping urban lifestyle

LEADERSHIP TALKS

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy

Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy
Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy

LATEST VIDEO

MARITIME

Red Sea crisis: How will it affect global shipping trade?

Red Sea crisis: How will it affect global shipping trade?
Red Sea crisis: How will it affect global shipping trade?

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

ENERGY

Two killed in Saudi Chemical Company factory accident

Two killed in Saudi Chemical Company factory accident
Two killed in Saudi Chemical Company factory accident
ECONOMY

Saudi non-oil private sector activity improved in December - PMI

ACQUISITION

Investcorp unit to acquire German payroll-as-a-service provider Veda

OIL AND GAS

Dubai’s Dragon Oil starts crude production in Egypt, to drill 7 new wells by 2026

LATEST NEWS
1

Oil prices steady as economic concerns offset Red Sea supply worries

2

S.Korean shares fall over 2% amid lower bets of early US rate cuts

3

Hyundai Motor sets 2024 global sales target of 4.24mln vehicles

4

South African rand stabilises after big drop

5

Saudi Arabia may cut Feb Arab Light price premium to one-year low

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds