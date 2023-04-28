Athens: Participating in the Delphi Economic Forum, which is being held in the Greek capital, Athens, in the presence of President of the Hellenic Republic H E Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Qatar stressed that economic development cannot take place in isolation from strengthening international security.

Qatar’s delegation to the forum is headed by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.

In a speech during a session on international affairs at the forum, Al Muraikhi thanked the friendly government and people of Greece for the warm reception and hospitality, and thanked Symeon G Tsomokos, Founder and President of the Delphi Forum, and his team for their efforts in preparing it.

He said that the forum is taking place at a critical period in which global challenges have multiplied at the economic, humanitarian, social and development levels, which undoubtedly have an impact on the system of international relations and the security and well-being of all people. The Minister pointed out that in the context of disturbing trends and international and regional conflicts, teamwork and multilateral cooperation remain indispensable for addressing various and interrelated challenges.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs stressed that economic, social or environmental reform cannot take place in isolation from strengthening international security and creating a stable international political environment. He expressed hope that the forum's deliberations would take this into account to come up with common directions that helps build a new and safer world with justice, freedom and development, and international human solidarity prevailing, to ensure a prosperous future for all people.

He stressed that the depth of human civilisation is the decisive response to calls for isolationism, extremism, intolerance, marginalisation of international law, preference for narrow interests over the values of one world, one humanity, respect for international law, and the principles of the United Nations Charter, especially respect for the sovereignty of states and the inadmissibility of using force or the threat of its use in international relations.

Al Muraikhi explained that the delegation of the State of Qatar came to the esteemed forum to participate in its activities, talk with economists and policy makers, and explore prospects for future cooperation to achieve common goals and interests for all. He renewed the State of Qatar’s commitment to continue its international role in various avenues, whether developmental, humanitarian, environmental, or in human rights.

Al Muraikhi said that the State of Qatar, in its capacity as the holder of the second largest gas reserves in the world, responded to the global energy crisis by increasing gas production and expanding partners, including European partners, and thus contributed to strategies to reduce greenhouse gases at the global level, since gas is a clean energy and a moderate price.

He said that the State of Qatar gives priority to mediation efforts to resolve regional and international disputes, revitalise dialogues, multilateral conferences, cultural activity and intellectual production in general.

He pointed out that the State of Qatar is proud of hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which was held for the first time in the Middle East and the Arab region, and what this sporting event constituted as a prominent occasion to spread a message of welcome to millions of the world’s population, and to promote the values of peace, development and understanding among all the peoples of the world.

He also touched on two issues of concern to the world, the first being the war in Ukraine, stressing the firm position of the State of Qatar on the need to adhere to the United Nations Charter and the established principles of international law and to renounce violence and aggression against the sovereignty of states, stressing the need to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.

His Excellency added that elongating the war will increase the number of victims, and multiply its dire effects on the global economy and international stability, peace and security. Al Muraikhi said that Qatar is ready to contribute to any international and regional effort aimed at finding an immediate peaceful solution to this crisis.

The second subject he touched upon was the Palestinian cause. He said that the Israeli occupation and their racist practices call for serious action from the international community to reach a peaceful, fair, and comprehensive settlement of the issue by establishing a Palestinian state on the borders of 1967 with East Al Quds as its capital and a fair resolution to the issue of refugees.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs concluded by saying that there was no way through which a new world that is safer, more just, free and developmental can be built except through international solidarity and sustainable development for all.

