Qatar participates in meeting of MENAP finance ministers, central bank governors

The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Finance, participated in the meeting of finance ministers, central bank governors and heads of financial institutions in the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan (MENAP) region. This took place on the sidelines of its participation in the Annual Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), held on April 15-20 in Washington, DC.HE the Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari led the State of Qatar's delegation to the meeting, which was held under the chairmanship of IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.During his participation, al-Kuwari emphasised the importance of the efforts exerted by the IMF to find suitable solutions to deal with the various challenges facing the world today.He also underlined the State of Qatar's efforts to ensure financial sustainability through fiscal discipline that supports growth, which increases savings for intergenerational equity. He also pointed out that among the important steps that have been taken to continue improving Qatar's economic performance is the launch of the third National Development Strategy (NDS3), which projects ambitious goals to enhance economic diversification, while striving to achieve the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.The meeting discussed key strategic issues and economic growth in the region, as well as future prospects and fiscal policy requirements to combat inflation.Regional and international challenges, and the risks posed by inflation rising and food insecurity were discussed during the meeting. The importance of continuing efforts to adapt to current financial and economic developments was also emphasised.The meeting is part of the Annual Spring Meetings of the two international financial institutions, currently taking place in Washington, DC, to discuss the most important economic developments and challenges facing the world.