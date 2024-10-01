The 4th edition of Qatar National Dialogue on Climate Change (QNDCC) started at Qatar National Convention Centre on Monday. HE the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie delivered the opening address.

The minister along with other dignitaries toured the accompanying exhibition.

The two day event brings speakers and participants together to examine the impacts of climate change. Co-hosted by Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future(Earthna) and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) sees the support of the German Embassy Doha and German Industry andCommerce Office in Doha, Al-Attiyah Foundation, QNB and DHL Express Qatar. The event shares ideas and best practice and develops strategies related to adaptation, eco-tourism and nature-based solutions, the pathway from COP28 to COP29, carbon management and emissions mitigation.

