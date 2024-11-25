The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) has stressed Qatar’s commitment to combating the effects of climate change. In a statement, the ministry said Qatar is a leading nation in addressing climate change challenges.

With increased competition for essential resources such as water, land, and food, the growing environmental challenges have placed significant pressure on countries to adopt urgent measures to combat the effects of climate change. Through QNV 2030, the country aims to achieve a balance between economic and social development while protecting the environment.

Mitigation

Qatar has set an ambitious goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25 percent by 2030 through initiatives focusing on improving energy efficiency in key sectors such as oil and gas, electricity and water, transportation, and construction. In 2019, Qatar launched the largest carbon capture and storage facility in the Middle East and North Africa, showcasing its commitment to adopting innovative environmental solutions.

Measures

The Qatar National Climate Change Plan 2030 includes over 300 initiatives aimed at enhancing climate adaptation efforts. These efforts focus on ensuring the sustainability of essential resources like water and food by implementing strategies that reduce domestic and industrial water consumption and improve energy efficiency in the water sector. Measures include consumer awareness programmes and wastewater recycling.

Qatar is also enhancing food security by diversifying trade partners, adopting climate-controlled agriculture, and developing aquaculture programmes. Additionally, the country continues its efforts to protect ecosystems through biodiversity conservation projects, particularly in coastal areas. Clean technology is a cornerstone of Qatar’s climate strategy, with the country demonstrating its commitment through the adoption of electric vehicles and technological innovation.

Collaboration

Qatar is firmly committed to international efforts to combat climate change, as evidenced by its participation in the Paris Climate Agreement and contributions to achieving global goals for reducing global warming. Through these initiatives, Qatar proves itself a pioneer in tackling climate change, providing an inspiring example of balancing development and innovation for a sustainable future.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

