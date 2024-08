Doha - HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued Tuesday the decree No. 48 of 2024, appointing HE Abdulaziz bin Ahmad bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

The decree is effective starting from the date of its issuance and is to be published in the official gazette.

