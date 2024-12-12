The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Qatar Insurance Company (QIC) on Wednesday, to enhance co-operation in developing plant ecosystems and combating desertification as part of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy.



The signatories were engineer Abdulaziz bin Ahmed bin Abdullah al-Mahmoud, Undersecretary of MoECC, and Salem Khalaf al-Mannai, Group CEO of QIC. Al-Mahmoud stressed that the MoU reflects the Ministry’s commitment to boosting collaboration and partnerships with the private sector. This initiative aims to protect the environment, preserve biodiversity, and develop and enrich vegetation cover to fulfil the state’s vision for combating desertification, overseen by the Department of Protection and Natural Reserves. He also highlighted the vital national role of the private sector as a key partner in achieving sustainable environmental development.



Al-Mannai stressed the importance of enhancing corporate social responsibility in Qatar’s private sector through supporting national environmental projects that aim to create a sustainable environment for the future generations. He further pointed out achieve harmony between the economic and social development with environmental protection as a national legacy that everyone must work to safeguard and develop.



The memorandum covers various areas of cooperation, including combating the causes of desertification, implementing projects to develop plant ecosystems, planting and maintaining seedlings, and using them to rehabilitate the wild meadows.



These efforts are part of a commitment to support national initiatives that contribute to wildlife protection and enhancing biodiversity in the country.

