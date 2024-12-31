Climate change is increasing fire risks in the Middle East, and technology and innovation are essential to adapting to these challenges.

This challenge will be a key focus of the Fire & Rescue Conference at Intersec 2025, where leading fire safety experts will discuss how rising temperatures, water scarcity, and extreme weather events create new threats for the region’s urban and industrial areas.

A leading business event for the global safety and security industry value chain, Intersec 2025 expo will be held in Dubai from January 14 to 16.

The Middle East is already experiencing the effects of a changing climate, with forecasts predicting a dramatic rise in extreme heat days. By 2050, the UAE is expected to see 133 to 144 extreme heat days annually, while Saudi Arabia will face 108 to 124 days under leading climate scenarios.

Combined with prolonged droughts and water shortages, these trends are placing significant stress on firefighting operations and increasing the risk of wildfires, even in regions with limited vegetation.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Dana Nassif, Senior Consultant - Fire & Life Safety, WSP Middle East, emphasised the growing challenges: "Rising temperatures and droughts are increasing fire risks across the Middle East. Water scarcity poses a significant challenge for firefighting systems, particularly as urban areas expand. Addressing these risks will require sustainable water strategies, advanced fire technologies that utilise artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive modelling, and a focus on resilience in building designs."

A study by Think Hazard in 2020 indicates that the UAE and Saudi Arabia are expected to face a high risk of water scarcity, with droughts expected to occur an average of every five years in both countries.

Paul Jennings, Assistant Fire Commissioner, Fire and Rescue Services, Operations, Red Sea Global, emphasised the importance of safety and preparedness: "At Red Sea Global, ensuring the safety and well-being of our guests is our top priority. We take this responsibility very seriously and have implemented comprehensive in-house emergency response protocols to address any potential situations swiftly and effectively."

"To support this, we have a dedicated team of 131 trained emergency responders to provide immediate assistance when needed. Our commitment to safety extends to all aspects of our operations, and we continuously invest in advanced technologies and strong governance frameworks to safeguard both our guests and the surrounding environment," stated Jennings.

Both the UAE and Saudi Arabia are taking proactive steps to enhance their resilience against climate change and associated fire risks.

Saudi Arabia’s $6 billion investment in 200 water projects to address drought and the UAE’s Water Security Strategy 2036 are critical initiatives aimed at managing water scarcity.

The Fire & Rescue Conference at Intersec 2025 will explore critical advancements and strategies shaping the future of fire safety. Other key sessions will highlight the role of AI-driven fire prediction and prevention technologies, water scarcity challenges for firefighting operations, code compliance for existing buildings in Abu Dhabi, as well as the integration of automated emergency response systems in key industries like oil and gas.

Intersec 2025 will bring together 1,200 exhibitors from 60 countries across five major sectors: Fire & Rescue, Safety & Health, Commercial Security, Homeland Security, and Cyber Security.

Grant Tuchten, Portfolio Director at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, organisers of Intersec 2025, said: "Intersec 2025 will provide a platform for fire safety experts, technology innovators, and decision-makers to address the growing fire risks in the Middle East. By showcasing cutting-edge solutions and fostering collaboration, we are committed to advancing resilience and safety across the region."

The Fire & Rescue sector at Intersec 2025 will host leading global and regional companies, including NAFFCO, Bristol Fire Engineering, Waterfall Pumps, Victaulic, HD Fire, Inim Electronics, Kopler, SafeFleet, and Wagner, who will present cutting-edge technologies, equipment, and systems tailored to meet evolving industry needs.

